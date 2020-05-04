Oklahoma’s firmly in the mix for top 2021 quarterback Caleb Williams, who announced OU, LSU and Maryland as his finalists Monday.
Williams, a consensus top-five player overall in his class, is the nation’s top dual-threat quarterback according to Rivals.com and 247sports.
Rivals and 247 rank him as the No. 3 and No. 5 overall player in 2021, respectively.
OU has been a cradle for quarterbacks, while LSU is coming off a national championship season after developing Joe Burrow into a Heisman Trophy winner. Maryland coach Mike Locksley was a Broyles Award-winning offensive coordinator at Alabama.
“I really feel like those schools are the best schools for me overall, not just for football,” Williams wrote in his blog for SI.com Monday. “[They] can provide me the best opportunity academically and with my football career with the connections I’ve built with the coaches, the fans and the connection my parents and everybody has built with the coaches. The feel with all of those places, it just feels right.
“I really feel like those three can help propel me to the next level and help propel my game to the next level.”
OU shifted its focus to Williams after the decommitment of Brock Vandagriff in January. Recruiting services consider them the top two quarterbacks in the 2021 class.
Williams was able to visit Norman in March before the NCAA suspended in-person recruiting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
