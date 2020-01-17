Oklahoma running backs and special teams coordinator Jay Boulware is the leading candidate for Texas' vacant tight ends coach position, according to OrangeBloods.com.
Boulware, an Oklahoma City native who graduated from Texas in 1996 and played for the Longhorns as a backup offensive lineman, has carried a heavy load with the Sooners, coaching a little bit of everything since he joined the program seven years ago.
He has coached special teams during his entire tenure after Bob Stoops hired him to coach that unit and tight ends in 2013. That season, Boulware coordinated Blake Bell's move from quarterback to tight end.
In 2015, upon taking over the running back position, Boulware also coached the Sooners' H-backs, a hybrid fullback/tight end position. That job was taken off his plate before the 2018 season to focus his efforts on running backs and kicking units.
He and Shane Beamer have collaborated on special teams the past two seasons.
OU's coaching staff, on the surface, seemed settled after the Peach Bowl.
“You always gotta to see how that goes. When you have the success we’ve had, a number of our guys are going to get contacted, interviewed, that just goes with the territory," OU coach Lincoln Riley said the morning after the game. "And we’ve got good coaches, we have a lot of guys on staff that’ll be head coaches or that’ll be coordinators. The good thing here at Oklahoma is the support we’ve had from administration and the president, everybody, being able to take care of these guys and put them in a situation where if they leave, it’s only for a no brainer. And that’s what you hope. You hope our success would lead to those guys getting some of those no-brainer ones. I hope they do. You don’t want to lose them, but shoot, I want them all to get an opportunity like I was able to get.”
