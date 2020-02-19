Tiffany Byrd has been a staple at Oklahoma, from tinkering the nutrition of Oklahoma's biggest stars, like gymnast Maggie Nichols and two-sport standout Kyler Murray, to overseeing post-practice replenishment for the football team in August.
Byrd announced Wednesday she's leaving OU after eight years as the athletic department's director of nutrition.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Byrd didn't reveal her next step.
"So very thankful for the athletic department as a whole who challenged me and gave me opportunities to grow," read an excerpt from the statement. "Beyond a doubt, I'm most thankful for the athletes who shared their lives with me."
She worked across the OU athletic department, but was perhaps most visible through the intensely covered football program, where offseason endeavors such as offensive linemen dropping weight and freshmen packing on muscle are critical.
"Coach Tiff" was the moniker she earned with athletes.
"I had to do some digging into my dietary problems," said former OU offensive lineman Cody Ford in 2017, about his move from guard to tackle. "I’ve just been taking in what Coach Tiffany and Coach Bennie [Wylie] have said, just listening to them and using it to my advantage. We have great resources here. I would be stupid not use them."
When defensive coordinator Alex Grinch arrived and began rewarding players who grabbed the most takeaways in practice with candy bars, it had to be negotiated through Byrd first.
"We had to talk her off the cliff on that," OU coach Lincoln Riley joked.
Schools are not required to employ a director of nutrition. Byrd, a former gymnast at Alabama and Nebraska, was OU's first nutrition director when she was hired away from Baylor in 2013.
