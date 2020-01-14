Oklahoma fell out of the Associated Press poll's top five teams, breaking a streak of four consecutive top-five season finishes in the AP.
OU ranked No. 7 in college football's longest-running poll, which was released for the final time this season Monday night, after LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the national title game.
Only three Big 12 teams were ranked after the league went 1-5 in bowl games. Baylor came in at No. 13. Texas was No. 25, marking the Longhorns' first back-to-back top-25 finishes since 2008 and 2009.
OU has the sixth-best odds to win the the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship, according to BetOnline. The leaders are: Clemson (9/4), Alabama (7/2), Ohio State (9/2), LSU (6/1), Georgia (8/1), Florida (14/1), Auburn (20/1), Oklahoma (20/1), Notre Dame (25/1) and Texas (25/1).
OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, who still hasn't been named the starter, is tied with Texas QB Sam Ehlinger with the seventh-best odds (10/1) to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.