OU football: Lincoln Riley's stomach for recruiting is serving him well in third season

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley watches the field during the Sooners' game against Baylor in the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 7 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Riley and OU have been working overtime lately with the December early signing period set to begin today.

 Kyle Phillips / The Transcript

Oklahoma fell out of the Associated Press poll's top five teams, breaking a streak of four consecutive top-five season finishes in the AP. 

OU ranked No. 7 in college football's longest-running poll, which was released for the final time this season Monday night, after LSU beat Clemson 42-25 in the national title game. 

Only three Big 12 teams were ranked after the league went 1-5 in bowl games. Baylor came in at No. 13. Texas was No. 25, marking the Longhorns' first back-to-back top-25 finishes since 2008 and 2009. 

OU has the sixth-best odds to win the the 2021 College Football Playoff national championship, according to BetOnline. The leaders are: Clemson (9/4), Alabama (7/2), Ohio State (9/2), LSU (6/1), Georgia (8/1), Florida (14/1), Auburn (20/1), Oklahoma (20/1), Notre Dame (25/1) and Texas (25/1).

OU quarterback Spencer Rattler, who still hasn't been named the starter, is tied with Texas QB Sam Ehlinger with the seventh-best odds (10/1) to win the 2020 Heisman Trophy. 

