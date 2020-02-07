Neville Gallimore, Jalen Hurts, CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray were invited to the NFL Combine, the league announced Friday.
Hurts is expected to have the most polarizing combine of the group, and perhaps of the entire event, which runs Feb. 23-March 2. His run-first style at OU and Alabama made him an effective dual threat quarterback, but NFL teams still want to know more about his throwing accuracy.
Murray and Lamb are projected first-round picks, while Gallimore could move himself up the board with a big performance.
OU had eight players invited to the combine last year.
