Oklahoma picked up a commitment from Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge, a 6-foot-7 defensive end who was once committed to play basketball at Washington State.
He's a three-star prospect, according to Rivals.com's rankings, and is OU's eighth 2021 commitment.
The Portland, Oregon prospect picked OU over Stanford. He also held offers from Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Washington, California, Boise State and Colorado, among others.
Rawlins-Kibonge is the latest recruiting win for new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Jamar Cain, whose West Coast roots appealed to the OU coaching staff when hiring him.
Cain added four-star linebacker Clayton Smith to the mix in May.
Rawlins-Kibonge recorded 44 solo tackles and 28 tackles for loss for Jefferson High School last fall.
According to the Oregonian, he has played just one year of football.
He's the second defensive end commitment in OU's 2021 class, joining Weatherford's (Oklahoma) Ethan Downs.
