Former UCLA guard Chris Murray announced he is transferring to Oklahoma, padding OU's future offensive line depth.
Without a waiver, Murray would have to sit out the 2020 season and resume play as a redshirt junior in 2021.
He has started all 24 games the past two seasons for the Bruins. Last fall he made 12 starts at guard. As a freshman in 2018, he started his first three games at center and spent the final nine at guard.
Murray was listed at 6 feet 2, 298 pounds last season. Before college, he was a four-star product according to Rivals.com out of Mater Dei (California) High School.
He is OU's second transfer from UCLA in the past year. Receiver Theo Howard, a grad transfer, is also set to join the Sooners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.