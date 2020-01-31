Jamar Cain could have stayed at Arizona State longer than one season. But in his words, he received an offer too good to pass up.
"Once coach [Lincoln] Riley and coach [Alex] Grinch reached out I thought this was perfect for my family," he stated in a release. "In the end, when you look at it, there's only one Oklahoma and you can't turn that down."
OU officially announced Cain's hire as its new outside linebackers coach Friday, filling the second of the Sooners' coaching vacancies. Ruffin McNeill left the program to care for his ailing father, leaving an opening on the defensive staff.
DeMarco Murray was hired as OU's running backs coach earlier this week.
Cain joins the Sooners after overseeing Arizona State's defensive line.
"I'm just going to try to add to what's already there," Cain said in OU's release. "I'm going to have a relentless attitude, be as detailed as possible and try to build lasting relationships with the players and coaches. I can't wait to get started."
He has a reputation as an elite recruiter. Before switching jobs, he was ranked fifth in 247sports' Pac-12 recruiter rankings.
"He's a talented coach who's gained tremendous experience early in his career. He's a dynamic recruiter and has a great track record of developing defensive talent at each of his stops," OU coach Lincoln Riley stated in the release. "He's going to be an excellent addition to our staff, and we're happy to welcome him, his wife DeCarla and their children to the OU family."
Cain is originally from Sacramento, California. According to USA Today, his contract at Arizona State was for $290,000 annually.
The Sun Devils enjoyed a resurgent defensive year with Cain's help. ASU went 8-5, beat Florida State in the Sun Bowl and allowed 125.1 rushing yards per game. That figure was 170.5 the previous year. ASU also totaled 20.5 sacks.
Before that, Cain was part of a big turnaround in two seasons at Fresno State, which went 22-6 in 2017 and 2018 and won the Mountain West conference title in 2018. The Bulldogs went 1-11 in 2016.
Cain and current Kansas State coach Chris Klieman won two national titles together at NDSU 2014-16.
----
Jamar Cain's past stops
• 2020-present: Oklahoma (outside linebackers
• 2019: Arizona State (defensive line)
• 2017-18: Fresno State (defensive line)
• 2014-16: North Dakota State (defensive ends)
• 2013: Wyoming (defensive line)
• 2009-12: Cal Poly (defensive line)
• 2006-08: Missouri State (defensive ends)
