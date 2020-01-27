UPDATED (1:35 p.m.) — DeMarco Murray is officially back with the Oklahoma Sooners.
The university announced his hire Monday. The former OU running back will coach that position after serving one year in the same role at Arizona.
"This is very surreal," Murray stated in a release. "Obviously I never thought I'd be back coaching at the place where it all started for me. Having the opportunity to come back and be among great coaches and be with some of the people I grew up with is exciting. I'm thankful for the opportunity Coach Riley is giving me and I'm looking forward to being back home."
This fills the vacancy left by former OU assistant Jay Boulware's departure to Texas. OU still has an opening for a defensive coach after outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill’s exit last week.
Murray provides the Sooners a recognizable name who has starred on the field, which figures help OU maintain a strong recruiting presence.
"Football has always been a passion of mine. I've been fortunate to have had a lot of coaches and friends work with me throughout my career and give me great tools, and I feel like it's only right to give back to young student-athletes. And I love competing at a high level, so the opportunity to come back to coach was important to me," Murray said in the release. "I think I bring the experience of playing at a high level and being in these kids' shoes not 20 or 30 years ago, but just 10 years ago. I think I bring the ability to know offense, know ball and know what it takes from a mental, physical and emotional standpoint to get to the next level. At Oklahoma, so many kids are going to have that opportunity and that's what I'm going to help them strive to achieve."
Murray rushed for 7,174 yards and 49 touchdowns in seven NFL seasons.
He was a force with the Dallas Cowboys in 2014 during a 12-4 run to the NFC East championship. Murray ran for a league-best 1,845 yards, then signed a five-year, $40 million deal as a free agent with Philadelphia in 2015.
He led the Eagles in rushing during his only season with them before joining the Titans for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.
Murray led the AFC and was third in the NFL with 1,287 yards rushing on 293 carries in 2016 — it was second-most carries of his career and his second-best rushing season as a pro. But the following season ended in injury and set his retirement into motion.
He retired from the NFL in 2018 after Derrick Henry assumed the starting role with the Tennessee Titans, then moved into an analyst role with FOX.
Murray was a star for OU from 2007-10, totaling 6,718 career all-purpose yards to rank first all-time among Sooners, third in career touchdowns (50) and seventh in career rushing yards (3,685).
In 2008, a ruptured left hamstring tendon that required surgery sidelined him from the national title game and OU lost 24-14 to Florida.
"This is a really exciting day, being able to welcome one of our program's all-time best players back to Norman," OU coach Lincoln Riley said. "DeMarco had a tremendous playing career both at OU and in the NFL and has a passion for coaching and helping young men grow as players and people. He's got an incredibly bright coaching future and will be an outstanding mentor to our players. I don't think there's anyone better to lead our running backs. Everyone in our program is excited to have DeMarco, his wife Heidi and their children as part of our family."
Murray is expected to join OU's staff as running backs coach, according to multiple outlets.
