Oklahoma's 2021 recruiting class received a lift with the verbal commitment of five-star receiver Mario Williams on Friday.
Williams, a Plant City (Florida) High School product, chose the Sooners over a slew of Southeastern Conference schools — Alabama, LSU, Florida and Georgia. He's the No. 12 prospect overall in the class, per Rivals.com.
Williams is the sixth commitment in OU's 2021 class, joining four-star product Cody Jackson as the second receiver.
