Oklahoma earned its first verbal commitment from the 2022 class when linebacker Kobie McKinzie announced his decision Wednesday.
McKinzie, who is listed at 6 feet 3, 225 pounds, plays outside linebacker for Cooper High School in Lubbock, Texas. He committed to Texas Tech in February 2019 but reopened his recruitment in August.
A four-star prospect, according to 247sports, he also held offers from Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.
