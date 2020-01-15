Helmet file art

File photo (Cody Giles / The Transcript)

Oklahoma earned its first verbal commitment from the 2022 class when linebacker Kobie McKinzie announced his decision Wednesday. 

McKinzie, who is listed at 6 feet 3, 225 pounds, plays outside linebacker for Cooper High School in Lubbock, Texas. He committed to Texas Tech in February 2019 but reopened his recruitment in August. 

A four-star prospect, according to 247sports, he also held offers from Oklahoma State and Texas A&M. 

