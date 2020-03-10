Oklahoma announced its participants for Wednesday's pro day.
Former Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver CeeDee Lamb headline a group of 13 who will conduct drills and measurements at the Siegfried Strength and Conditioning Center. The event is closed to the public.
Which drills Hurts and Lamb conduct is up in the air. Players can choose which tests and drills to do.
Here's the full list:
WR Nick Basquine
DL Dillon Faamatau
DL Neville Gallimore
S Kahlil Haughton
QB Jalen Hurts
WR CeeDee Lamb
DL Kenneth Mann
WR A.D. Miller
WR Lee Morris
CB Parnell Motley
DL Marquise Overton
OL R.J. Proctor
RB Marcelias Sutton
Hurts, who put up solid NFL Combine numbers last month, is tentatively scheduled to work out around 12:15 p.m. Live results will be available in here.
Lamb and Gallimore, who also helped their stock at the combine, are scheduled to participate. Kenneth Murray is not listed; the middle linebacker tweaked his hamstring during the combine.
Motley is another name to watch. He wasn't invited to the combine and could help his cause with a big day.
