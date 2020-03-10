OU football: Lincoln Riley, Jalen Hurts' navigation of transfer process has Oklahoma back among Heisman finalists

Oklahoma announced its participants for Wednesday's pro day. 

Former Sooner quarterback Jalen Hurts and receiver CeeDee Lamb headline a group of 13 who will conduct drills and measurements at the Siegfried Strength and Conditioning Center. The event is closed to the public. 

Which drills Hurts and Lamb conduct is up in the air. Players can choose which tests and drills to do. 

Here's the full list: 

WR Nick Basquine

DL Dillon Faamatau

DL Neville Gallimore

S Kahlil Haughton

QB Jalen Hurts

WR CeeDee Lamb

DL Kenneth Mann

WR A.D. Miller

WR Lee Morris

CB Parnell Motley

DL Marquise Overton

OL R.J. Proctor

RB Marcelias Sutton

Hurts, who put up solid NFL Combine numbers last month, is tentatively scheduled to work out around 12:15 p.m. Live results will be available in here

Lamb and Gallimore, who also helped their stock at the combine, are scheduled to participate. Kenneth Murray is not listed; the middle linebacker tweaked his hamstring during the combine. 

Motley is another name to watch. He wasn't invited to the combine and could help his cause with a big day. 

