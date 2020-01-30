Oklahoma could increase its recruiting footprint on the West Coast with its two new assistant coaching hires.
OU plans to hire Arizona State defensive line coach Jamar Cain to fill its assistant vacancy at outside linebackers, according to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman.
Cain, who is originally from Sacramento, California, is on board just days after OU made former Sooner running back Demarco Murray’s hire official as its new running backs coach. Murray is from Nevada originally.
They arrive at an ideal time with the late signing period taking place next Wednesday. Cain told the Arizona Republic he met with OU in Dallas during the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.
"I was surprised. I didn't think I had done enough to get that kind of attention," Cain told The Republic. "It was too good of an offer to pass up, I loved my time here but at the end of the day, it's a business."
According to USA Today, Cain’s contract at Arizona State was for $290,000 annually. He spent one year with the Sun Devils under Herm Edwards after coaching Fresno State’s defensive line for two seasons.
OU coach Lincoln Riley continued assembling a younger staff. Cain is 40 years old and was a hit with Edwards for that reason. He helped sign Arizona State’s recruiting class, which ranks No. 25 on Rivals.com’s 2020 team rankings.
Of the Sun Devils’ 18 signees is four-star defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott, whom Cain helped recruit. Cain is his uncle.
"We have had our eye on Jamar as an up-and-coming coach for a while," Edwards said in a release when announcing the ASU hire last year. "He's young, energetic and is the type of person who wants to make a name for himself in this business. That drive will be a great fit on my staff."
Arizona State totaled 20.5 sacks as a team while going 8-5 in 2019.
Cain had more time to entrench himself at Fresno State, which went 22-6 in 2017 and 2018 and won the Mountain West conference title in 2018. It was a big turnaround from the Bulldogs’ 1-11 season in 2016.
He also has ties to current former North Dakota State coach Chris Klieman, who's now head coach at Kansas State. They won two national titles together at NDSU 2014-16. Cain coached Bison star Kyle Emanuel, winner of the FCS defensive player of the year award.
Cain’s playing career goes back to Sacramento City College, where he played for two years before transferring to New Mexico State.
