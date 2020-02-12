Oklahoma’s spring game date is set.
The Sooners will play the annual Red-White game on Saturday, April 18. More details, including kickoff time, will be announced later according to the school.
OU opted against another Friday night game. Last year’s event was moved to that setting during the week of the game when weather was deemed too bad to play on a Saturday.
The Friday night game was deemed a success, but the coaching staff still must usher in recruits from across the country. Scheduling flights and high school schedules becomes a logistical challenge.
OU could still choose to play on a Saturday night.
Highlights in this year’s game focus on OU’s quarterback position. Expected starter Spencer Rattler will quarterback one of the teams, with Tanner Mordecai opposite him. They are the top two QBs on the depth chart.
