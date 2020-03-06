Oklahoma settled on something between a night and afternoon kickoff for its spring game.
The annual Red-White Scrimmage will kick off at 5 p.m. on April 18, OU announced Friday. OU will release more details in the coming month.
The Sooners played a full-on night game under the lights at Owen Field last year, when the event was moved from a Saturday to Friday due to hazardous weather.
That game was lauded for its setup, but a late kick creates logistical issues for fans and recruits who are traveling.
Riley said last month he was considering another night kickoff.
"There’s no question the night atmosphere last year brought a unique buzz into the stadium for a spring game," he said.
In the end, OU compromised and went with an early evening slot.
