Baker Mayfield's Heisman Trophy statue reveal will take place with Oklahoma's annual Red-White Scrimmage as the backdrop.
OU coach Lincoln Riley announced Monday that Mayfield's anticipated state unveiling will take place inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium some time during the spring game festivities April 18. The game kicks off at 5 p.m.
Riley said more details will be released later.
Mayfield's statue will eventually join five others already in OU's Heisman Park, which is just east of the stadium. Kyler Murray's statue will be added at some point in the future as well.
