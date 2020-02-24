Oklahoma will begin spring practice March 10, it announced in a release, kicking off more than a month of workouts culminating with the April 18 spring game.
No time was announced for the spring game, but OU is considering a night kickoff, coach Lincoln Riley said recently.
The Sooners will hold their annual pro day — where NFL Draft hopefuls connected to the team can be evaluated by measureables — on March 11 at the Siegfried Strength and Conditioning Center. It is not open to the public.
It's a chance for draft-eligible players to prove themselves, especially if they weren't invited to the NFL Draft. Senior cornerback Parnell Motley will have an anticipated pro day this year.
Jalen Hurts, Neville Gallimore, CeeDee Lamb and Kenneth Murray were invited to the NFL Combine, which begins Thursday in Indianapolis. All four can participate in OU's pro day if they wish.
