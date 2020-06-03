Most Oklahoma football players and coaches will self-quarantine from home beginning in mid-June, before returning to campus for voluntary workouts July 1.
“A lot of our players will be able to quarantine if they’re at their homes,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “The majority of our players will be able to quarantine there. Then we’ve got some safe ways we can bring them back and preserve the integrity of that quarantine through any travel back here. It’s a pretty intensive process, but again I think it’s necessary.”
Riley disclosed that part of OU’s strategy during a scheduled video conference, which took place shortly after Oklahoma State announced three players who were asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19 upon return to campus.
It was first discovered when OSU linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted that he tested positive after attending a protest in Tulsa, where he took precautions against the virus.
Iowa State announced Wednesday four athletes from two different sports have been quarantined after experiencing symptoms.
College football players will soon report to campuses across the country for voluntary workouts, likely putting schools’ plans for positive virus tests into action. The Big 12 allows schools to begin workouts June 15.
Last week, OU released a plan developed by its medical staff for returning players to its facility. Initially they will be tested for COVID-19 during an assessment. A quarantine area is designated in case players test positive for the coronavirus.
Daily screenings prior to workouts will take place after that.
Enhanced sanitization practices are in place, with facilities cleaned by fogging and spraying applications. Workout clothes will be disinfected with special detergents.
OU is confident in its plan, but Riley didn’t expound on the self-quarantines that will take place before workouts because the situation is “changing so quickly.”
After shutting down virtually all American sports in March, the virus and safety measures pertaining to it have developed fluidly.
“Whether you brought them back the first day of June or bring them back like we’re doing in the first of July, you could sit there and debate that,” Riley said. “The thing I’m proud of is we didn’t wait for somebody to do it. We didn’t wait for somebody to tell us what we can do. We simply did what we believed was best. We didn’t wait until one of our competitors did it. And when our competitors said they were bringing them back early, we didn’t flinch. I think that’s a sign of strong leadership in our university and set our priorities as to what was best and stuck with it.”
