In his latest journal entry for Sports Illustrated, five-star quarterback Caleb Williams said he hasn’t been as focused as usual on his recruitment.
The nation’s top-rated QB, out of Gonzaga High in Washington D.C., is considering Oklahoma, Maryland and LSU.
His weekly update mostly centered around thanking his senior teammates.
"Obviously I worked out this week, threw a little bit, still been recruiting and doing all of these other things that I've been doing," Williams wrote. "But I'm not really focusing on that this week. I want to send the seniors off with a goodbye letter. I'm going to see them again but I'm never going to be on the field with them again or be able to throw on these purple jerseys each week and go play with them. So it's a big one."
OU has shifted its focus to Williams after the decommitment of quarterback Brock Vandagriff, who flipped to Georgia in January.
In related news, Georgia picked up USC transfer QB J.T. Daniels on Thursday, increasing the competition Vandagriff will see in Athens in 2021.
There are parallels to OU’s situation last fall when Jalen Hurts played his lone season with the Sooners following a transfer, the end result being a redshirt year for former top-rated high school quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Only, Daniels will have three years of eligibility remaining because of a medical redshirt last season. The clock on his eligibility could restart this fall if he obtains an NCAA waiver. If not, he and Vandagriff could be on campus for three seasons together.
Daniels emerged as USC's starter his freshman season in 2018 and threw for 2,672 yards, 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was starting again last season before the injury kept him out of all but one game.
• Tatum commits to UTSA: Former OU defensive end Ron Tatum, the first verbal commitment of the Lincoln Riley era, found a home at University of Texas-San Antonio.
“I want to thank my entire family,” Tatum wrote Thursday on Twitter. “And especially my dad and mom for staying with me and believing in me through this challenging journey.”
Tatum was a four-star prospect out of Putnam City in 2018 who entered the transfer portal in 2019. He joined Northeastern Oklahoma A&M for one season before catching back on at the Division I level.
Prospect watch
Christian Leary, a top-rated 2021 receiver out of Orlando, announced Wednesday he will push his commitment date back. He was going to announce June 6 and is considering OU, West Virginia, Alabama, Auburn, Florida and Ohio State. … OU extended a scholarship offer to 2023 prospect Rahmir Stewart on Friday. The 6-foot, 185-pound Philadelphia prospect has a length offer list and is isn’t classified at a particular position. … OU offered another 2023 prospect — Plano, Texas cornerback Braxton Meyers — on Thursday.
Quotable
Riley on the rising number of elite prospects from the state of Oklahoma in upcoming classes: “It’s extremely important. Having a home state where we don’t have just a ton of people compared to a lot of our competitors, it’s important our players here develop, which I think the high school coaching in Oklahoma is at an all-time great level. The facilities are getting better and better, the players are getting better and better. It’s important for us to keep them home, without a doubt it is.”
Oklahoma football 2021 recruiting class
National ranking: No. 30, No. 29 (Rivals, 247Sports)
Big 12 ranking: No. 3, No. 3 (Rivals, 247Sports)
Offers made: 175
Commitments: 7 (Ratings via. Rivals.com)
• 3-star DE Ethan Downs
6-4, 235 lbs., Weatherford, Okla. | Committed: Oct. 9, 2019
• 4-star WR Cody Jackson
6-1, 175 lbs., Richmond, Texas | Committed: April 14, 2019
• 3-star DB Jordan Mukes
6-4, 192 lbs., Choctaw, Okla. | Committed: March 30, 2020
• 3-star OL Cullen Montgomery
6-5, 270 lbs. Houston, Texas | Committed: Jan. 19, 2020
• 4-star LB Clayton Smith
6-4, 220 lbs., Texarkana, Texas | Committed: May 15, 2020
• 3-star LB Danny Stutsman
6-3, 205 lbs., Winter Garden, Florida | Committed: May 4, 2020
• 5-star WR Mario Williams
5-10, 165 lbs., Plant City, Florida | Committed: May 15, 2020
