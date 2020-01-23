Oklahoma outside linebackers coach Ruffin McNeill is leaving the program to care for his ailing father in North Carolina.
McNeill was Lincoln Riley's first hire in 2017 and an associate head coach.
"This was one of the hardest decisions I've had to make," stated McNeill through a university release. "But in the end, being near my dad was a necessary choice. Right now I need to be a son again and I need to help my brother and other family members take care of my dad, who is battling significant health issues. This is not retirement for me. I still want to coach in some form or fashion. But right now that can't be the case. My focus needs to be on my dad back in North Carolina."
McNeill, whose father is 85 years old, grew up in Lumberton, North Carolina, where his parents were educators running a boarding home for northern teachers who came to the South for work.
OU now has two assistant coaching vacancies to fill, following the departure of former running backs/special teams coach Jay Boulware last week. Baylor defensive ends coach Joey McGuire will remain with the Bears this week, ending the Sooners’ run at
McNeill transitioned from defensive tackles coach in 2017 to a more urgent role last season, when he became interim defensive coordinator after OU dismissed defensive coordinator Mike Stoops.
McNeill helped OU stabilize over the final eight games during its run to the College Football Playoff. In 2019-20 he switched to outside linebackers.
He is one of Riley's key mentors.
The longtime friends go back to their Texas Tech days from 2003-09. They reunited at East Carolina from 2011-15 before Riley joined OU.
"Ruffin means so much to me and to my family, and his family means so much to him," Riley said. "I know his decision to leave OU was a very difficult one, but was one he felt he had to make.
"We go back a long, long way. Hard to believe we've been together 15 of the last 17 years. I certainly owe him for helping shape me as a football coach, but I'll always be more appreciative of the impact he had on shaping me as a person. He's as genuine as it gets. I'm incredibly grateful for his mentorship and friendship, and for everything he's done for me and my family. We wish him, his wife Erlene and their family the best of luck as they return home."
McNeill had a calming presence in 2018 after Mike Stoops' departure. He was known for his postgame dances and players seemed to genuinely enjoy him.
"The word 'fantastic' does not begin to describe my three years at OU working for Lincoln and this administration. And I need to include the fans, as well," McNeill stated in the release. "They've been absolutely wonderful. And it's more than football. It's family. Lincoln and Caitlin and their kids are family to me. All of the football staff and players here are family to me. These three years have been among the best of my life.
"I absolutely loved working for Alex Grinch and with the other coaches. I absolutely loved all my players here. The championships were great and the playoff appearances were great, but the relationships were greater. That's what I'll miss about OU the most. I loved where I worked and I loved the people I worked for. And not one day felt like work. Not a day."
