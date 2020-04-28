Samaje Perine is back in a room full of Oklahoma running backs.
The record-setting OU rusher was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, according to multiple reports, reuniting him with former teammate Joe Mixon.
The two combined for 5,543 yards and 56 touchdowns from scrimmage during the 2015 and 2016 seasons as Sooners.
Former OU running back Rodney Anderson is also a member of the Bengals.
Perine played for Cincinnati most of last season, appearing in six games, but was released and later signed to the practice squad. Miami signed him to its roster late in the season — Perine appeared in one game with the Dolphins — before releasing him Sunday.
Perine, of course, set the single-game FBS record for rushing yards with 427 against Kansas in 2014.
He rushed for 603 yards on 175 carries and a touchdown as an NFL rookie for Washington in 2017, but a series of injuries — including two ankle sprains — interrupted his progress. He has 48 yards rushing combined the past two seasons.
Cincinnati recently added top NFL Draft pick Joe Burrow at quarterback to a team that went 2-14 last season.
Mixon led the Bengals in rushing with 1,137 yards and 5 touchdowns.
