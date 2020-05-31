Oklahoma football season-ticket holders have options if the 2020 schedule is reduced, or if they want a refund this season.
The deadline to renew season tickets is Monday. OU sent an email to stakeholders outlining options.
"We are hopeful that our 2020 football season will occur as scheduled. However, if the number of games are reduced, we will act in good faith by providing options for you to reallocate payments earmarked toward priority seating donations and season tickets," part of the email read.
It also directed stakeholders to an in-house media interview with athletic director Joe Castiglione.
Options include:
• Reallocating a donation or ticket payment as a tax-deductible gift for OU athletics' "emergent needs"
• Transfer eligible donations and ticket payments to the 2021 season or Sooner Club membership year
• Request a refund as an exception to OU's refund policy
