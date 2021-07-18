The Sooners capped off an impressive recruiting weekend by adding another top-tier quarterback.
2023 5-star quarterback Malachi Nelson announced his commitment to the Sooners on CBS Sports HQ Sunday, adding another potential star to the Sooners quarterback room. The 6-foot-3 quarterback from Los Alamitos, California currently ranked second of all 2023 quarterbacks according to 247Sports, and is the No. 5 overall prospect in the class.
Nelson picked the Sooners over Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and USC.
The sophomore threw for 1513 yards and 23 touchdowns last season, completing nearly 74% of his passes with only four interceptions in his second season at Los Alamitos High School.
"[Lincoln Riley's] the guy I want to play for," Nelson told SoonerScoop.com Sunday. "[The] guys he has gotten in the [NFL], [he's] done a great job of developing quarterbacks. That's the dream for me."
Nelson will be joined by 4-star running back Treyaun Webb, who announced his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday. The Sooners also landed 2022 3-star tight end Kaden Helms, marking the 15th commitment for the Sooners in the 2022 class.