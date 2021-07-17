Oklahoma's 2023 recruiting class is off to an impressive start.
Treyaun Webb, 4-star running back from Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, announced his commitment to the Sooners Saturday on CBS Sports HQ.
Webb picked the Sooners over Ohio State and Georgia. Webb originally committed to Georgia before opening his recruiting back up earlier this year.
"Coach Lincoln Riley is a great offensive minded coach. ... it just all made sense," Webb said on CBS Sports HQ.
The 6-foot, 188-pound running back also announced his decision on Twitter shortly after his appearance on CBS Sports HQ.
What’s Understood Ain’t For Everybody To Understand ... #Committed #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Z0boDDvO5F— Treyaun Webb (@w_treyaun) July 17, 2021
Webb is ranked No. 29 overall in the 2023 class by 247Sports and No. 46 in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Webb told Sports Illustrated's John Garcia Jr. that his attendance at Riley's ChampU BBQ last month finalized his commitment to the Sooners.
"I went over there for my visit, and honestly I just loved it up there," Webb told Garcia Jr. "I've kind of [known] for a couple of months that I wanted Oklahoma. I just needed to take my final visits in June. The June visits really showed that Oklahoma was the place for me."