Oklahoma and Texas' annual football game is the centerpiece of the State Fair of Texas.
But what if the fair gets benched?
The State Fair of Texas announced it will decide by "mid- to late-July" about whether to hold the event in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fair runs Sept. 25 through Oct. 18. OU and Texas are scheduled to play Oct. 10.
"Every day more businesses begin to open, and more information is coming from experts on how businesses can operate and keep customers safe," the release said. "Over the coming weeks, we will see what that means for large events.
"Discussions surrounding the 2020 State Fair of Texas and what that may or may not look like continue on a daily basis. If the Fair opens, it will look different from every other year in order to ensure a safe environment."
That would include limited attendance, pre-entry screenings and social distancing.
As Texas tries to reopen its economy, it's experiencing a spike in positive COVID cases. Texas saw an increase of 165 hospitalizations from Monday to Tuesday as it hit a new state high of 2,518.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.