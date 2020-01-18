Oklahoma officially has a vacant coaching position at running back.
Texas announced it hired Jay Boulware on Saturday, after reports surfaced a day earlier that a change was imminent.
Boulware is from Oklahoma City, but graduated from Texas in 1996 and played there as a backup offensive lineman. He has coached special teams during his entire tenure after Bob Stoops hired him in 2013.
Boulware and Shane Beamer have teamed up coaching special teams the past two seasons. Beamer, since it's long been his expertise, figures to take over special teams in its entirety.
More pressing for the Sooners is finding someone to take over its running back room. One of the school's all-time best at that position, Demarco Murray, is currently employed at Arizona.
