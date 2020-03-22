Trey Sermon was just getting acclimated to college football in 2017 when he scored his first touchdown as an Oklahoma Sooner.
He did it with quite a backdrop.
A sold-out, roaring Ohio Stadium watched as Sermon caught a touchdown pass, ran for 62 yards and helped Oklahoma upset then-No. 2 Ohio State.
Now Sermon will try to help the Buckeyes. He made his transfer to Ohio State official on Sunday, a little more than a week after announcing he was entering the transfer portal.
Ohio State was in need of running back depth.
“I just believe it’s the best situation for me," Sermon told Letterman Row's Austin Ward. I know that I have the opportunity to play there considering the depth, and I had a relationship with [running backs coach Tony] Alford during my recruiting process coming out of high school. He was a great guy then, and I just feel like I connected well with him. I know I’m going to have to go in and compete for the job, but I feel like it’s the best situation for me to go into now.”
He was entering his senior year at OU and would have had a new position coach in DeMarco Murray.
Sermon ran for 744 yards as a freshman and 972 yards as a sophomore, but saw a dip last season, rushing 54 times for 395 yards in 2019 in limited action due to an injury. He was set to miss the spring for that reason, OU coach Lincoln Riley said.
OU’s running back depth now includes Kennedy Brooks, who led all backs in rushing in 2019, T.J Pledger, Rhamondre Stevenson, Marcus Major and incoming freshman Seth McGowan.
Stevenson, though, figures to serve the rest of an NCAA suspension — up to five games — next season unless OU can file a successful appeal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.