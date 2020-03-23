By now, brackets would’ve been busted. A Cinderella story or two would be unfolding. And perhaps, coach Lon Kruger’s Sooners would be dancing into the Sweet 16 .
March Madness’ 2020 iteration will never come to light with the coronavirus disease pandemic raising health concerns across the United States and canceling the NCAA Tournament.
So barring the outbreak lasting into fall, the next time Oklahoma will see the floor will be early November. And the on-court product won’t look much different from this past season. Everyone returns, except for senior forward Kristian Doolittle.
Losing Doolittle, an All-Big 12 first-team selection, will undoubtedly be a major loss for Kruger’s program. He averaged 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per night and shot 44.1 percent from the floor on a team-leading 381 field goal attempts.
So, what lies ahead for the Sooners after finishing 19-12 this past season?
Here are five things to watch:
1. Austin Reaves’ evolution: If OU’s final game of the 2019-20 season said anything, it’s that soon-to-be senior Austin Reaves is capable of taking over a game.
He ensured OU’s 2019-20 season closed on a victory, dropping 41 points and hitting a go-ahead, last-second shot to help OU beat TCU 78-76 on March 7 before the remainder of its season was canceled.
Reaves’ heroics were a glimpse of how good OU can still be when everything seems to be going poorly.
Having Reaves, who averaged 14.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game, as a reliable go-to option is especially huge with Doolittle’s departure. Reaves and rising senior Brady Manek will be looked to for consistency on the offensive end.
2. Newcomers turning the corner: It seemed Kruger could never find a rotation he loved this past season.
He flipped back and forth between De’Vion Harmon and Alondes Williams as the third starting guard next to Jamal Bieniemy and Reaves, while Jalen Hill and Victor Iwuakor’s minutes fluctuated off the bench.
How those four grow from their rookie seasons will determine how big of a leap the team can take next season.
The Sooners were 9-9 in Big 12 play and finished third in the conference standings. It was a huge step forward for a team that’s struggled to hit the .500 mark in conference action since OU’s Final Four run in 2016. But Kruger has to hope the experience they gathered this last season will be enough to help them stay afloat against what should be a stacked Big 12 again.
3. Finding a post presence: Rising senior Kur Kuath was OU’s only true post presence this past season with Manek and Doolittle playing more stretch forward roles.
The 6-foot-10 Kuath proved to be a reliable shot-blocker with a team-best 46 blocks last season and good for an occasional bucket. It’s likely Kuath steps into the starting five next season as OU’s center, but the Sooners’ depth behind him is up in the air.
6-foot-8 forward Anyang Garang and 7-foot-1 center Rick Issanza redshirted this past season but could figure into Kruger’s lineup. There's also the 6-foot-9 rising junior Corbin Merritt, who OU lists as a center.
It's possible OU continues playing small ball with Victor Iwuakor and Jalen Hill, both listed at 6-foot-7, alongside Manek as it did with Doolittle and Manek.
4. Defense as a strength: OU showed promise defensively, especially down the stretch of its season in wins over Texas Tech and West Virginia.
“All year, we’ve been a lot more consistently defensively than we’ve been offensively,” Kruger said earlier this month.
The Sooners ranked No. 29 nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to kenpom.com's advanced metrics.
It didn’t help OU nearly as much as it perhaps should have with Kansas, West Virginia, Baylor, Texas Tech and Texas ranked ahead of it. But OU should be a quality defensive team again next season with nearly its entire roster returning.
5. Strong nonconference schedule: OU’s emphasized strong nonconference schedules since Kruger’s arrived to Norman, and the 2020-21 season will be no different.
The Sooners will play at Central Florida after hosting the Knights this past season and Washington in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge.
OU will also head to Honolulu for the 2020 Diamond Head Classic, which will feature the likes of Arizona State, Hawai'i, Saint Mary's, San Diego State, Seattle, Temple and Western Michigan.
Plus, the Sooners will face a Big East opponent for the Big East/Big 12 Battle and an SEC opponent for the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
OU’s Big East opponent will likely come to Norman after OU visited Creighton last season, while the Sooners should hit the road against an SEC foe after hosting Mississippi State in January.
