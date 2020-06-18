It won't be long before Kristian Doolittle is back on the basketball court, on live television.
The former Oklahoma guard joined team Heartfire ahead of this year's The Basketball Tournament. The 24-team, single-elimination tourney will take place July 4-14 in Columbus, Ohio.
It brings together former college and professional players alike to compete for a more than $1 million purse.
Doolittle, former Baylor standouts Tweety Carter, Isaiah Austin and Quincy Miller, help headline the team, which debuts on July 5 on ESPN. Heartfire is coached by former Valparaiso head coach Homer Drew.
Doolittle is hoping to be selected in the NBA Draft, which is scheduled for June 25. He exceeded 1,000 career points at OU and was part of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.
Led by Doolittle this past season, OU had its best Big 12 record (9-9) since its 2015-16 season and was considered an NCAA Tournament team before the postseason was canceled due to the pandemic.
Doolittle averaged 15.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game, shooting 44.1 percent from the field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.