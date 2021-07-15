New Oklahoma men’s basketball coach Porter Moser will make his sideline debut for the Sooners on Nov. 1.
The Sooners released their 2021-2022 non-conference schedule on Wednesday, with the team’s lone exhibition game coming on that evening against Rogers State at Lloyd Noble Center.
The Sooners play Northwestern State on Nov. 9 and Texas-San Antonio on Nov. 12, both at home, before hitting the road for the first time at the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, South Carolina. In addition to OU, Davidson, East Carolina, New Mexico State, Indiana State Old Dominion, Penn and Utah State will also be in Myrtle Beach field.
OU’s non-conference features seven home games, including Florida on Dec. 1, making up for a game that was canceled last season. The Sooners will also host Butler on Dec. 7 as part of the Big East-Big 12 Battle and conclude their non-conference slate season at Auburn as part of the Big12/SEC challenge on Jan. 29.
The Sooners will also play Arkansas at the BOK Center in Tulsa in a neutral-site game on Dec. 11.
Moser is calling the schedule "phenomenal."
“Our non-conference schedule gives us an amazing opportunity to play high-level games both home and away from Norman,” Moser said in a statement. “The Big East-Big 12 Battle with Butler at home, Auburn in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, as well as games against Arkansas, Central Florida and Florida highlight a phenomenal schedule.”
The Sooners will host Houston Baptist (Nov. 24), Texas-Arlington (Dec. 19) and Alcorn State (Dec. 22). They will travel to Central Florida (Nov. 27).
Sooner Club members and season ticket holders will receive an email soon providing them an opportunity to renew their tickets for the upcoming season, according to the release. Fans interested in becoming season ticket holders may place a $50 deposit to be included in the seat selection process.
The Sooners finished 16-11 last season and defeated Missouri in the first round of the NCAA Tournament before losing to No. 1 seed Gonzaga in the Round of 32.