Quade Cummins already knew what one lost season felt like. He didn't want to experience another one.
Oklahoma men’s golf was No. 2 nationally according to Golfstat.com’s team rankings when the pandemic halted everything in March. There were real aspirations of winning the program’s second national title since 2017.
Had Cummins decided to leave school after this shortened season, not taking the NCAA’s offer of extended eligibility for spring-sport athletes: “It would’ve taken a long time to get over that for me,” Cummins said, “knowing I could have been on that (2021) team.”
He won’t have to guess anymore.
Garrett Reband and Cummins — the No. 3- and No. 5-ranked golfers in the nation this year according to Golfstat.com — are returning next season along with seniors Thomas Johnson and Riley Casey.
Their decisions were made individually, not as a team. The pandemic left limited options. Beyond mini-tours, professional opportunities for golfers coming out of college this spring were scarce because of the uncertain PGA schedule.
Plus, there’s a benefit to waiting another year. The PGA's path for college golfers turning pro will change in 2021, with the top-15 finishers in the newly-created PGA Tour University Rankings being awarded exemptions on different pro tours. A top-5 finish awards exemption onto the Korn Ferry Tour, previously the Web.com Tour, which is the gateway to the PGA.
For now, OU’s golfers lie in wait. Reband has been at home in South Carolina, where many courses have stayed open. Cummins has played most of his rounds at Oak Tree Country Club in Edmond.
“Super excited,” Reband said of next year. “We were playing really well. We were looking really good for the national championship and have a chance to win. For all of our seniors to come back, it’s gonna be really special.”
Expectations are even higher after OU added high-profile transfer Jonathan Brightwell into the mix last week. The former UNC Greensboro standout was ranked No. 13 when last season ended.
"I have been very impressed how he continually talks about wanting to get better,” OU coach Ryan Hybl said in a release. “I can feel his passion to win championships."
The Sooners won’t settle for much less in 2021.
“This could be, in my opinion, one of the best teams ever if we handle it the right way,” Cummins said. “It looks good on paper, but if you don’t show up it doesn’t amount to anything.”
Cummins will have plenty of experience on his side. He has been enrolled at OU since 2015 and seriously thought about turning pro after his redshirt junior year.
“You don’t hear guys doing that unless they’re super stars. I thought my game was ready, but I didn’t want to take that chance of having it back fire on me,” Cummins said. “I feel like I could have been a pro golfer for over a year now.”
For now, Cummins and Reband will play summer events when possible in anticipation for the fall.
The ultimate goal is to be at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale for the 2021 NCAA championship next May.
“I think it’s gonna work out great,” Cummins said.
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
