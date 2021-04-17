NORMAN — Once Gage Dyer’s feet hit the mat, the celebration began.
He flexed for the crowd and pumped his fist, completing a floor-exercise routine that landed him a 15.266.
His opportunities to celebrate didn’t end there.
The OU senior earned a 15.033 for his triple-twisting vault that sent him again into a state of euphoria.
How could he not clinching national championships in both events?
“He was unbelievable,” OU coach Mark Williams said. “Those were two world-class routines. He probably could have medaled at the Olympics on that floor routine.”
Dyer, an OU senior, hasn’t decided if he will return to the program next season. The NCAA will allow him to under its COVID-19 eligibility waiver, but if it was the last meet of his Sooner career, Dyer would struggle to go out on a stronger note.
A team national championship likely would help. The Sooners finished second to Stanford, scoring a 411.591 to the Cardinal’s 414.521 at Maturi Pavilion in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
“I’m actually pretty happy with our performance,” Williams said. “... Really proud of the fight of this team, all the things that we’ve had to go through, throughout the season, has made making a run at a national championship pretty amazing.”
The Sooners earned scores of 72.965 on floor, 63.164 on pommel horse, 69.266 on still rings, 72.665 on vault, 66.699 on parallel bars and 66.832 on the high bar.
While it wasn’t enough to dethrone Stanford, who won the last national championship meet held in 2019, Dyer delivered an incredible performance in what might be his final collegiate meet.
Dyer’s had an incredible journey to get there.
The Sooner gymnast, who grew up in Yukon, was just 13 when he started competing in gymnastics, making his achievements Saturday night all the more impressive.
“You’re not supposed to be able to win a national championship in gymnastics when you start that late,” said Williams.
Even more impressive?
Dyer is three weeks removed from returning from an injury to his teres major muscle.
“There was about three weeks where he did nothing,” Williams said. “And then another three weeks where he was doing rehab and the doctors were amazed that he was even able to lift his arm. For a while, they were just like, he’s not supposed to be well enough to do anything yet.”
While the all-around specialist quickly healed from the lat injury, he was only cleared to do floor and vault.
Dyer more than made the most of his chance.
“Since I started gym has just been a blessing,” Dyer said. “There’s no other way that I can put it. I think it’s quite a unique story and only a him full of people can probably say the same thing about their careers.
“I’ve been extremely blessed and fortunate during this ride, thanks to all my past coaches, all my past teammates, all my current teammates, all my current coaches and of course, my family. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the love and support from my family.”
