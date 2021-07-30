It’s done. The University of Oklahoma will be a member of the Southeastern Conference.
The OU Board of Regents unanimously voted to accept the SEC’s membership offer during Friday’s special meeting, which will make the university an official member of the conference by the 2025-2026 season.
OU will be joined by the University of Texas, whose board of regents also voted unanimously to accept the SEC’s offer Friday.
“We believe joining the SEC will sustain our national caliber traditions and it will strengthen our university as a whole and our state, and help us fulfill our strategic plan of academic excellence,” OU President Joseph Harroz said Friday. “I want (to express) our deep gratitude to (SEC) Commissioner Greg Sankey and to the presidents and chancellors of all 14 SEC member institutions that voted unanimously to make the offer to us beginning in 2025. We are immensely grateful for that.”
Friday’s meeting was the culmination of a historic move that happened quickly and that will likely change the entire landscape of college athletics.
The Houston Chronicle’s original report of OU and Texas’ interest in joining the SEC broke just nine days ago on July 21, leading to joint statements from the universities on Monday and Tuesday announcing their intent to depart the Big 12 for the SEC. Both universities then scheduled special regents meetings for Friday in anticipation of receiving membership invitations from the SEC.
Those offers came on Thursday, after the SEC unanimously voted to extend membership invitations to OU and Texas.
The move will be an economic boon to Norman, business leaders told The Transcript earlier this week. The city already nets an average $10 million on a regular game day, and new SEC fans visiting the city during major future match ups could bring even larger profits to Norman’s hotel, restaurant, arts and entertainment industries.
“When you’re now talking about regularly hosting the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Arkansas and other SEC teams, it’s going to significantly increase the already hefty economic impact that our community receives,” Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce, told The Transcript Monday.
While OU’s regents emphasized that they will honor the grant-of-rights agreement with the Big 12, it’s not likely either university will play out the remaining four years in the conference.
If OU and Texas choose to leave early, they would be required to pay the Big 12 nearly $75 million each as a buyout fee, The Transcript previously reported.
Regardless, the votes officially put an expiration date on the 25-year partnership between the Big 12 and two of its founding members, and the future of the conference and its remaining eight schools is now in question.
But it’s clear Oklahoma is moving forward and excited about its future partnership with the SEC.
“As we eventually move to the SEC, I know SEC fans will enjoy discovering Norman and discovering our athletic traditions that have continued to evolve in both men’s and women’s sports,” OU Athletic Director Joe Castligione said Friday. “I know that our incredible fan base is going to make the SEC even stronger. OU has a list of endless accomplishments, and our past rivals any in college athletics. Today, we secure a new course for stability and our continued path, pursuit of excellence.”
Transcript Editor Emma Keith contributed to this report.