OU Softball: Sooner pitching could be better entering conference tourney

NORMAN — All season, Oklahoma has dominated at the plate.
The Sooners have run-ruled opponents in 30 of 44 games and maintained one of the best collective fielding percentages in the country. But in last weekend’s Bedlam series, OU revealed what might be its one weakness.
Pitching.
OU’s offense has shown it can overpower anyone it faces, but as the postseason begins and the opponents get tougher, the Sooner pitching staff will become more important than ever. For OU, the postseason begins this weekend with the Big 12 tournament.
The Soonerswon the tournament in 2017 and 2018, but it was canceled in 2019 and 2020.
While OU has owned the Big 12 in recent years, the Sooners are coming into the tournament having suffered their first loss in conference play since 2017.
Circle struggled played a big part in the loss.
OU coach Patty Gasso has acknowledged her pitchers need to be better.
“I think the pitching staff is still fighting to become elite,” Gasso said earlier in the season. “They’re very good, but they’re fighting to become elite.”
Senior pitchers Giselle Juarez and Shannon Saile both struggled against Oklahoma State.
Juarez started two games but pitched a combined total of just 4 2/3 innings and gave up five home runs to the Cowgirls. Saile offered a strong performance in a Saturday victory, but walked in two runs when she came on in relief on Sunday.
Freshman Nicole May was the Sooners’ one bright spot in the circle. She pitched to close all three Bedlam Series games, throwing nine innings over the course of the weekend, giving up just two runs.
It’s not the first time May’s shown she can handle pressure. Against Texas, she got herself out of bases-loaded jams in back-to-back innings.
The Sooners are trying to simulate that kind of pressure in practice to get their pitchers ready for the postseason. Gasso has been simulating the stressful situations her pitchers faced over the past weekend hoping to get more favorable outcomes this weekend and beyond.
“Putting them in those stressful situations with tough counts, runners on base, close score,” Gasso said. “Just keep putting them [in those situations] and pressing them until they figure out what works for them. and that’s all I can do.”
The Big 12 tournament will be the first postseason test for OU’s pitchers. As the No. 1 seed, OU faces No. 4-seed Baylor and No. 6-seed Texas Tech in its Pool A matchups on Friday. The winner of Pool A will go on to play the winner of Pool B on Saturday for the conference championship. The Sooners claimed the conference’s regular season title last Sunday, outscoring OSU 11-8.
The tournament gives OU’s pitching staff a chance to rebound from its performance against OSU and an opportunity to get ready for the NCAA regional and, presumably, super regional play. The Sooners’ pitching this weekend could set the tone for the rest of the postseason.
“We want to take our game out and make it look better,” Gasso said. “Especially as we’re going into the postseason.”