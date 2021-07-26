It's official.
In a joint statement released by Oklahoma and Texas on Monday morning, both universities announced that they do not plan to renew their grant-of-rights agreement with the Big 12 after it expires in 2025.
Both schools have notified the Big 12 of their plans, according to the statement.
The move officially begins the process of both schools' exodus from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference.
Both universities released the same statement, which can be read below.
"The University of Oklahoma and the University of Texas at Austin notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025," the statement read. "Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference's current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements.
"However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how to best to position their athletics programs for the future."
The joint statement marks the first time either university has confirmed their intentions of leaving the Big 12, which was first reported by the Houston Chronicle last Wednesday.
In response to OU and Texas' joint statement, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby released a statement Monday afternoon.
“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently," the statement read. “The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships.
"Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as the story develops.