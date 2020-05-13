Tim Langford became the Oklahoma head men’s and women’s track and field and cross country coach Wednesday, after serving as the interim since August.
“We saw Tim both stabilize and build our program [in that time],” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said in a release. “He led us to positive steps forward during the cross country and indoor track and field season and we are confident that he can continue the forward movement.”
The move is pending approval by OU’s Board of Regents.
Before OU, Langford was head coach at South Carolina State. He was nominated as the USTFCCCA Midwest Region Indoor Head Coach of the Year last year.
“To receive [Castiglione’s] support in removing the interim head coach tag and to be confirmed as the head coach of this program is priceless,” Langford stated in the release. “My immediate goals are to continue to work with the staff to produce both graduates and champions. We will recruit and develop student-athletes in our program that will make a significant impact in the Big 12 Conference and on the national level.”
OU produced two Big 12 individual titles, three school records and four NCAA indoor qualifiers under Langford in 2020.
Jackson Webb (60-meter dash) and freshman Lavinja Jurgens (high jump) won individual Big 12 titles. Jurgens was the Big 12 Women's Outstanding Freshman of the Year.
Freshman Mikeisha Welcome and junior Essence Thomas set school records in the women's triple jump and sophomore Kristo Simulask did the same in the men's heptathlon.
All three were qualified for the 2020 NCAA Indoor Championships before the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I see loads of opportunity for success in our programs,” Langford said. “Continuing on our strategic plan and vision to become a national contender is our primary goal.”
