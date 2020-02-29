Oklahoma fell to its sixth consecutive loss in an 86-76 setback at Texas on Saturday.
The Sooners (12-16, 5-11 Big 12) shot 39 percent and struggled to contain Texas’ Celeste Taylor, who led all scorers with 27 points.
Texas (18-10, 10-6) shot 47 percent from the field.
Madi Williams scored 25 points to lead OU.
Taylor Robertson scored 10 points and made her 123rd 3-pointer of the season to set a new Big 12 record. Robertson hit her second 3 in the third quarter to break the mark set by Kansas State’s Laurie Koehn during the 2002-03 season.
Gabby Gregory scored 21 points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range for OU. Ana Llanusa added 10 points.
OU travels to TCU on Wednesday.
