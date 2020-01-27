Norman North product and Oklahoma junior Kaitlin Milligan on Monday accepted an invitation from the Augusta National Golf Club to play in the second annual Augusta National Women's Amateur.
The tournament runs the week before the Masters, April 1-4 in Augusta, Georgia. NBC Sports will produce and broadcast three hours (11 – 2 PM) of live final-round coverage.
The tournament includes 72 of the world's best amateur women's golfers playing 54 holes. The first two rounds will take place on the Island and Bluff nines at Champions Retreat Golf Club, at which point the field will be cut to 30.
The entire field will then play Augusta National for an official practice round Friday, April 3, then the final round will take place the following day at Augusta National.
Milligan has climbed the ranks since winning a 6A individual state championship for North in 2017. Her career stroke average is 72.75 and she possesses the program and Big 12 record for lowest round (62), as well as OU's lowest 54-hole tournament score (199, -17).
"I'm so honored and excited to have received an invitation to play in the August National Women's Amateur," Milligan stated through a release. "I grew up watching The Masters thinking I would never have a chance to play at Augusta National – this is truly a dream come true. This is an amazing opportunity and motivated me to push my game to the next level. I can't put into words how thankful I am to get the chance to not only play but compete at Augusta National. These will be memories I can look back on for a lifetime."
