Jade Degouveia’s hands go up, her elbows are extended and she lurches forward. Her arms jaunt back and forth. It’s difficult to put a finger on, but she seems to be mimicking an animal.
She’s flashing the same bent-eyebrow, laser-faced expression she’s worn since her youth gymnastics days in Florida — the one judges have gotten used to the past four years.
“I’d say it is very aggressive,” teammate Maggie Nichols says of the look. “Very intense.”
What’s Degouveia trying to be? A praying mantis? A bear?
That’s up to those who watch.
The Oklahoma senior’s floor routine, like all OU gymnasts’, is meant to be a story, one constructed and put to dance by coach K.J. Kindler. Each athlete who competes in the event dances to a personal narrative.
Friday, when No. 1 OU holds senior night against No. 4 Michigan, fans will recognize the widespread impact Maggie Nichols has had on the program during her time with the Sooners, and the sacrifice Brehanna Showers has made while working through numerous injuries.
By the final rotation all those eyes will be on Degouveia, who has treated Lloyd Noble Center regulars to perhaps the most unique floor routine of the this year's Sooners.
Floor hasn’t been her strongest-scoring event this year, but Degouveia pulls the routine off with flair, and the “story” Kindler has made for her aligns closely with her personality.
Degouveia begins as a caterpillar that must first crawl before eventually growing into a butterfly. Her arms — the wings, rather — eventually spread as she flitters across the mat.
It’s fitting for a college senior.
“It’s like my metamorphosis,” Degouveia said. “The dance is super different. Some of it's kind of the music, it has a lot of drums in it. Most of it’s fast paced but there’s one section that's really, really slow. It's got some ballet movements in it. So I think it's just a really unique routine.”
Degouveia upgraded her first and last passes so she could score higher in the event. She hit a season-high 9.925 last week against Denver, but has yet to match her career-high floor score, a 9.975, with the new dance routine.
She still has as many as five meets including the NCAA postseason to get there this year.
“I would call it dramatic,” Kindler said. “But at the same time, you know, there's a little bit of there's a lot of theater involved, and it’s very playful in ways.
“But she's just such an aggressive person. And she's very captivating.”
Kindler dives deep into her creative side while developing the stories. But there’s a structure to the storytelling.
“I try to mesh it with their personality and with what they're good at, how they can best express themselves,” Kindler said. “And sometimes, you know, they're nothing like their floor routine, but they love to do it. Like maybe it’s an avenue for them to jump out of their comfort zone.”
While Degouveia’s vaults and floor routines have composed the backbone of her college career, she worked feverishly last summer toward making OU’s uneven bars lineup after tearing the labrum in her shoulder — one of several injuries she’s dealt with since high school.
She had never competed on the uneven bars in college and spent hours of rehabilitation and strengthening exercises to get there. “Breaking into our [bars] lineup this season was a big deal for me,” she said.
Now she’s ranked sixth nationally in the event with a 9.850 average. She, Nichols and Ragan Smith have composed a dominant bars lineup.
“We’ve had a couple athletes who have jumped in their senior year into an event, but not very many,” Kindler said. “It’s very unique to not do an event your entire career and then be in it. And then not only be in it, but be one of the best in the nation.”
That was one of the final goals Degouveia set for herself at OU. A few still remain with the NCAA postseason looming weeks away.
Her evolution isn’t done yet.
“A lot of people told me that gymnastics would go by extremely fast, that my four years would go by fast,” Degouveia said. “I’m just now realizing how true that is.”
Tyler Palmateer
---
OU women’s gymnastics
Michigan at Oklahoma
Time/Place: 7:15 p.m. Friday | Lloyd Noble Center
TV: FSOK Sports Plus
Records/Rankings: No. 1 OU (15-0, 4-0 Big 12); No. 4 Michigan (15-0, 9-0 Big Ten)
