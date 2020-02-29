K.J. Kindler didn’t sound optimistic about Maggie Nichols’ ankle injury after it kept her out of action a week ago.
There was uncertainty in the Oklahoma women’s gymnastics coach’s voice when trying to explain whether Nichols’ return was weeks or months away — Kindler didn’t really know and wasn’t comfortable saying much more than it could be “a while.”
“Of course she was quite stubborn,” Kindler said, “and decided it would be zero weeks and was back today.”
Back in full force.
Nichols was inserted into all four events just before the last rotation and won the all-around for top-ranked OU in its 198.450-197.000 victory over No. 6 Denver at Lloyd Noble Center on Saturday.
In a battle of the Big 12's top teams, she came close to a Perfect 10 on beam, scoring a 9.975, and helped compose a powerful all-around lineup for the Sooners, once she got the OK from assistant coach Tom Haley.
Haley watched her warm up on floor and deemed it safe enough for Nichols to compete on floor for the first time since Jan. 20.
Ankle injuries are difficult to forecast, Kindler said. Nichols did everything she could to nurse hers back to health and was ultimately successful.
“I did everything I could outside of the gym, wore a compression sleeve, iced it all the time, elevated it,” Nichols said. “I felt really good coming into the meet, I felt very confident. Even though I didn't have a lot of numbers under my belt, I knew that I was strong enough to do it.”
Nichols’ presence was a good sight for fans who were uncertain when she would be back as OU prepares for the season’s final month. Her scores helped the Sooners finish with their third best score in program history. It was their best score this season and 30th 198 or better since 2016.
Vanessa Deniz was initially in the lineup on floor for OU. Nichols’ insertion gave the Sooners a Big Three of Nichols, Ragan Smith and Anastasia Webb.
It was the first time this season OU has used three all-arounders in one meet, and Kindler said there’s a good chance that will be the all-around lineup moving forward, though it was not an easy decision to replace Deniz.
Nichols and Webb are ranked 1-2 on vault nationally, and Smith has been gaining momentum in the back half of her freshman season.
“I think for sure all three of us feed off each other. I know [Webb] and I always look at each other and give a head nod,” Nichols said. “I just know when I look in her eyes that she’s going to hit it and she knows that I’m going to hit it. Same with with [Smith] too. I’ll give here a little high five and we’ll grab each other’s hands … Our confidence just feeds from one person to the next and one routine to the next.”
Said Kindler: “We’re going to put our best lineup out on the day and that changes on the day. So I can’t really project what it will be but I can say, I think it’s important as we get toward the end here for these guys to know that they’re being heavily depended on, for sure.”
Olivia Trautman recorded a 10 on vault for the second week in a row, giving the Sooners an early boost. Moments later, Denver senior Maddie Karr delivered a Perfect 10 on vault herself.
Karr, Trautman, Nichols and Denver’s A.K. Subject all grew up training at Twin City Twisters gym in Minnesota.
“Me and Maddie have known each other for so long and ever since we were little, we were always super competitive against each other,” Nichols said. “We’ve just always had so much fun with it.”
