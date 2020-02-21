OKLAHOMA CITY — Olivia Trautman recently came within a whisker of a perfect vault score, and as it happened, top-ranked Oklahoma really needed that momentum Friday.
Maggie Nichols walked gingerly around the Cox Convention Center floor without help from the boot she wore earlier this week, but the Sooners’ star is out of the lineup indefinitely with an ankle injury.
Some of her teammates are still overcoming a virus that made its rounds through the team the past two weeks.
Even coach K.J. Kindler admitted she was responsible for a mistake that caused a point deduction from the Sooners’ uneven bars score.
Those setbacks left a void for someone to inject OU’s lineup with a shot of energy, and Trautman gladly delivered, scoring her first collegiate Perfect 10 on vault in what became the highlight of OU’s 197.650-196.000 victory over No. 25 Stanford.
“Olivia Troutman, amazing,” Kindler said. “And [freshman] Regan Smith. Both kind of just stand out in my mind. Olivia getting that 10, with a completely awesome [stick] … Just amazing.”
Nichols is the NCAA’s most well-known current gymnast and the lead force behind OU’s drive for a second consecutive national title. She leads the nation with four perfect scores this season and has the highest all-around score.
She sprained her ankle during practice this week, and Kindler wasn’t able to provide a timetable for her return.
“I wouldn't expect her back for a while,” she said. “I’m not really sure … I can’t really say. It’s hard to know.”
In Nichols’ place, Smith vaulted for just the third time this season and scored a career-high 9.800.
Karrie Thomas — who hadn’t been in the lineup for more than a month — was inserted on bars and Evy Schoepfer competed on beam. Their scores averaged to a healthy 9.800.
Anastasia Webb nearly gave OU a second perfect vault score, totaling a 9.975.
Nichols spent the night engaged from below the raised competition floors cheering on her team, at times walking softly, but without any visible aid.
Her absence in competition, however long, affects the Sooners. But she also has a following around the nation that keeps up with her every move.
“Maggie's job when she's not out there is to be the the biggest cheerleader she can be and to support her team in the best way she can,” Kindler said. “So I would think that her impact would be just as great if not greater, because she's not, you know, kind of in her bubble of competing.
“I mean, are we missing those scores? Sure. But we also have a lot of great people stepping in with, you know, some good scores and filling the void. I think that's good for our future.”
Trautman’s perfect score was OU’s first outside of Nichols this season.
“Last week, I thought she was close to it,” Kindler said. “Anytime you stick a one-and-a-half with the kind of execution that she has, and the form, you have a shot at it.”
Smith and Jade Degouveia led OU with two 9.950s on bars, which was where Kindler’s mistake factored in. She provided an incorrect order on that event, which by rule deducts one-tenth of a point from the team score.
It was an odd night, but it ended with a familiar result. The Sooners recorded their 46th consecutive victory.
“I had it right on my sheet but I turned in some wrong, so, that's a ding to the team, unfortunately, and I'll make sure that doesn't happen again,” Kindler said.
“There's so many little things that we can work. I think you saw that we were a little gassed. There was some fatigue. Our team's been very ill this week with a lot of respiratory things, and I could see that they were kind of saving up [for floor]. So we need to definitely take some time to rest a little bit.”
