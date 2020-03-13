Public reactions out of Oklahoma coaches and athletes have been scarce since the NCAA's decision to cancel its remaining winter and spring championships.
The OU women's gymnastics team, which was the favorite to win the NCAA title in April, released a statement signed by its three seniors, Maggie Nichols, Jade Degouveia and Bre Showers.
Nichols was the nation's top-ranked all-around athlete at the time of the season's suspension. Her final vault score was a Perfect 10.
Degouveia was ranked No. 7 on both vault and the uneven bars.
"These last four years have been a dream come true," the statement begins. "The recent turn of events has truly given meaning to the phrase 'Treat every day like it’s your last.' While we are completely devastated, we are content in knowing we poured our hearts and souls into this season and sport. It has been an absolute honor to represent the University of Oklahoma.
"OU epitomizes the idea of building character and creating champions. We feel blessed and forever grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. We could not have won a single national championship without the love and support from everyone within the university.
"Through our many unique experiences as a class of three, we have learned so many incredible lessons that will allow us to continue to be champions in all aspects of life. Wearing Oklahoma on our chests was an honor and a privilege that we will never take for granted. The class of 2020 will forever love you. Thank you."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.