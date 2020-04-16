Two reserve post players on the Oklahoma women's basketball team have entered the transfer portal, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Transcript.
Chloe Bloom and Aspen Williston, who both averaged fewer than seven minutes per game, placed their names in the NCAA transfer database.
Williston played 6.3 minutes per game this season, tying a career-high of nine points three different times. The sophomore Broken Bow native appeared in 19 games.
Bloom, a redshirt freshman from Sydney, Australia, appeared in four games.
