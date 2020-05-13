Courtney Paris has returned as an assistant coach at Oklahoma, where she helped lead the program to a Final Four in 2009.
OU rolled out the news in a series of videos on Twitter. Paris replaces Coquese Washington, who told The Transcript she resigned her position for another professional opportunity that will be announced soon.
The Sooners revamped their staff less than a year ago, parting ways with longtime assistants Pam DeCosta and Chad Thrailkill last summer. Washington and Jackie Stiles were hired in their places.
Paris is OU's all-time leader with 2,729 points and 2,034 rebounds. She was the first NCAA men's or women's basketball player in any division to reach 2,500 points and 2,000 rebounds for her career, averaging 19.9 points, 14.8 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game as a Sooner
"I'm thrilled to return to my alma mater as a coach," Paris stated in a release. "When coach [Sherri] Coale offered me the opportunity, it was a no-brainer. I'm excited to get to work."
Paris recently completed a 10-year WNBA career after being selected No. 7 overall in the league's 2009 draft.
"Courtney Paris loves Oklahoma women's basketball," Coale stated in the release. "She has a heart for the journey of the collegiate athlete and a tremendous vat of basketball knowledge to share as, professionally, she has played with and for some of the greatest minds in our game.
"Courtney will be an outstanding recruiter, a pivotal mentor and guide for our post players, and a valuable addition to our sideline. She's a proven winner and we are thrilled to welcome her home."
