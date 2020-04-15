Oklahoma women's basketball announced one new signee Wednesday, forward Heavenly Greer.
The 6-foot-3 forward is a three-star prospect according to ESPN, ranked No. 23 at her position. Prospects Nation ranks her the No. 59 prospect nationally.
Greer averaged 26 points, 15 rebounds, seven blocks, five steals and seven assists per game as a senior at Ganesha High School in Pomona, California.
"Heavenly Greer is going to be a tremendous addition to our roster," OU coach Sherri Coale said in a release. "She adds size and athleticism, as well as a versatile skill set. Her ceiling as a Division I basketball player will be really high."
Greer was the CIF Southern Section District 5A Player of the Year, a First Team All-Area member and and California All-State nominee while leading Ganesha to the CIF Southern Section Division 5A championship and the CIF State Championship's second round.
Barring transfers, OU will return every player from its roster that finished this season 12-18. The Sooners are in need of athleticism at multiple positions.
Greer joins Nevaeh Tot, a four-star guard from McKinney, Texas, in OU's 2020 class. Tot signed in the early period.
Tot’s mother is Helen Darling, the former Penn State star who led the Nittany Lions to the 1999 NCAA Final Four and enjoyed an WNBA career with the Cleveland Rockers and San Antonio Stars.
