Last week, Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley questioned whether Power 5 conferences were operating on a level playing field during suspended competition, based on policies enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As Riley and Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby anticipated, the NCAA’s largest leagues have become more closely aligned in recent days, with a few exceptions.
The Big 12 released its new policies Sunday. The Southeastern Conference and Pac-12 submitted regulations that were updated Monday, per The Transcript’s request. The policy language is verbatim in some cases.
The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten did not immediately respond to a request, but both have suspended athletic-related activities. The ACC's suspension is through the 2019-20 academic year, while the Big Ten's is until May 4.
Riley raised an eyebrow saying the ACC had been allowed to hold virtual meetings with players and send them equipment through the mail, while the Big 12 had not.
Bowlsby said he believed the leagues would soon enact similar policies, but didn’t feel they shouldn’t necessarily be exactly alike.
Here’s where the Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC are in sync:
- The conferences have suspended all organized, in-person team activities of any type. The Big 12 and Pac-12 suspensions are in place until May 31. The SEC policies remain in effect until April 15 before reassessment.
- No in-person, voluntary workouts, film sessions, or meetings are permissible
- Virtual film review is permissible but limited in time and to only countable coaching staff members; the Big 12 and SEC allow for two hours of virtual activity — which includes discussions and tactical sessions — per week in all sports.
One difference: The Pac-12 will allow four hours per week for all sports, except football, and intends to appeal the NCAA for more virtual activity in football.
- Supervised virtual workouts and skill instruction are not permitted. Coaches can recommend workout plans and provide taped demos to ensure proper form and technique are used, but they can’t review or monitor physical workouts.
- Schools may still support athletes through sports medicine treatments, physical therapy and rehabilitation, as well as academic support and mental health and wellness support.
- The Big 12 and Pac-12 may provide athletes who are now off-campus with the apparel and equipment regularly available to them on campus for conditioning or workout purposes.
Big 12 and Pac-12 athletes may be provided with nutritional supplements — protein powder, shake mixes and protein bars, etc. — outlined in NCAA bylaw 16.5.2.8. They may also be supplied items such as stretching bands, straps and foam rollers, but cannot receive bicycles, treadmills, weights or other large pieces of strength or cardiovascular training equipment.
Athletes who are unable to leave campus may receive in-person, on-campus meals and nutrition.
The SEC’s policy doesn’t include specifics on receiving nutrition, equipment or apparel by mail.
Tyler Palmateer
405-366-3580
Follow me @Tpalmateer83
tpalmateer@normantranscript.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.