The University of Oklahoma athletic department is projecting at least a $25 million dip in revenue for 2021 compared to the previous fiscal year.
The projection, included in the 2021 budget that the OU Board of Regents approved at Thursday's scheduled meeting, does not include private contributions and other department contracts, which affects financial forecasting.
An OU spokesperson described the budgetary item as one piece of the picture.
"We'll have some reduction," the spokesperson said. "But it's not possible to arrive at the extent of that reduction now."
OU reported that its year-to-date net athletic revenues — from July to March 2020 — were $82,863. The projected revenue in the 2021 budget is $57,800.
The losses can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, which have resulted in unforeseen costs. Ticket sales this past spring were affected when sports were shut down.
Though decision-makers have been optimistic about having a 2020 football season, there has also been uncertainty how it will be conducted. If OU reduces capacity at its stadium for home games, the financial impact will be felt.
“We’ve been selling out our stadium since 1999,” OU athletic director Joe Castiglione said earlier this month. “Any departure from that will have a noticeable impact. But it’s hard to say yet how we would quantify how much.”
