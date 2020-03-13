Former Oklahoma star Blake Griffin isn't forgetting the arena workers in the wake of the NBA's league-wide suspension of games.
According to The Detroit News, the Pistons star plans to donate $100,000 to help compensate workers at the team's home venue, Little Caesars Arena.
The NBA suspended its season Wednesday for at least 30 days due to concerns over the spreading coronavirus.
Read the full story from The Detroit News here.
