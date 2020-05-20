Lincoln Riley expressed concern last week about colleges eagerly bringing players back to campus on June 1.
Oklahoma's football coach will have that option, though, if he wishes.
The NCAA Division I Council on Wednesday voted to resume voluntary athletic activities in football, men's basketball and women's basketball beginning the first day of June.
The Athletic, Yahoo, Sports Illustrated and Stadium all confirmed the vote. According to Yahoo's Pete Thamel, the activity period will run June 1-30.
All in-person, on-campus activities had been suspended through May 31.
The development keeps college football on track to return this fall, with key dates falling anywhere from June through mid-July. A number of coaches have expressed desire for a six-week timetable to prepare for the season.
In March, Riley said if students weren't back on campus by June 1 it would reveal a lot about how close college football is to returning.
Much has happened in the world since then.
Last week Riley's position changed, as he called the rush to return by June 1 "ridiculous," while speaking with reporters last week.
Teams can choose to bring players back at a later date.
Resuming workouts will take time as evidenced by the NBA's return to facilities for voluntary workouts. Not every team, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, committed to having players back on May 8, the first day the league allowed.
Logistics and availability of coronavirus tests will be the biggest factors in reopening facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.