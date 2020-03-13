Oklahoma running back Trey Sermon will enter the transfer portal, according to SoonerScoop.com
Sermon was entering his senior season. He rushed 54 times for 395 yards last season in limited action due to an injury, and was set to miss the spring for that reason.
He ran for 972 yards as a sophomore and 744 as a freshman.
OU’s running back depth beyond Sermon is Kennedy Brooks, who led all backs in rushing in 2019, T.J Pledger, Rhamondre Stevenson, Marcus Major and incoming freshman Seth McGowan.
Entering the transfer portal does not guarantee a player will depart from the team, but indicates the player is interested in other teams and may be contacted.
